AL Vs PDSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka Premier League 2021 Preview

Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will feature in Match 78 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka and is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM (IST) on Wednesday, June 23. Here is our AL vs PDSC prediction, AL vs PDSC Dream11 team, AL vs PDSC best team and AL vs PDSC player record.

AL vs PDSC match preview

The Abahani Limited have emerged to be the most dominant team in the ongoing Dhaka T20 League. They comfortably sit at the top of the points table after having faced just three losses from 13 fixtures. After having played an exceptional level of cricket so far in the T20 competition, Abahani Limited will be looking to capitalise on the momentum in their upcoming clashes as well. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have also impressed with their consistency in the league. They are paced at the third spot after losing only two out of their ten fixtures.

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the AL vs PDSC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the AL vs PDSC scorecard and updates, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

AL vs PDSC weather report

The conditions in Dhaka seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. While a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match, there also no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the fixture and the wind gusts will be around 19 km/h.

AL vs PDSC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. The faster bowlers are expected to dominate the upcoming encounter. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

AL vs PDSC player record

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mushfiqur Rahim will be the players to watch out for when it comes to Abahani Limited. Whereas, for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, all eyes will be on the performances of Saif Hassan and Sharifullah.

AL vs PDSC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - M Rahim (VC), I Uzzaman

Batsmen - S Hassan, M Shahriar, M Naim-Sheikh, S Patwari

All-rounders - M Saifuddin (C), M Hossain

Bowlers - T Hasan, Sharifullah, K Rabbi

AL vs PDSC Dream11 prediction

As per our AL vs PDSC Dream11 prediction, AL will come out on top in the fixture.

Note: The AL vs PDSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AL vs PDSC Dream11 team and AL vs PDSC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Abahani Limited Twitter