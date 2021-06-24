AL Vs SJDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Game

Abahani Limited are set to face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the upcoming fixture of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Thursday, June 24. The match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 1:30 PM (IST). Here’s the AL vs SJDC Dream11 prediction, AL vs SJDC scorecard and the AL vs SJDC Dream11 team before the match.

AL vs SJDC match preview

Abahani Limited are currently at the top of the Super League stage and will want to keep hold of the position by winning this match. The team has won all three fixtures so far and will look to make it four wins out of four by winning this match. They face Prime Doleshwar in their previous fixture which they comfortably won by 7 wickets under the D/L method.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Super League (4th Round)#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/p4gSevhILU — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 23, 2021

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on the other hand have two wins and one loss in the Super League stage so far and will look to upset the heavily favoured Abahani Limited in the upcoming fixture. The team comes into this fixture after winning their previous fixture against Mohammedan Sporting Club. They won the match by 7 wickets and will look to keep the winning momentum going in the upcoming match.

AL vs SJDC weather report

The conditions will be cloudy during the start of the fixture and will continue to be the same as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get the full quota of overs.

AL vs SJDC player record

For Abahani Limited, the performance from Munim Shahriar and Mohammad Saifuddin will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will look up to Nurul Hasan and Salauddin Sakil to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

AL vs SJDC Dream11 team



AL vs SJDC Dream11 prediction

As per our AL vs SJDC prediction, AL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AL vs SJDC player record and as a result, the AL vs SJDC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AL vs SJDC Dream11 team and AL vs SJDC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results

Image: Abahani Limited / Twitter.