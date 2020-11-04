Alan Wilkins Leaves Pakistan From Commentary Duties After Mother's Death In England

Veteran commentator Alan Wilkins, who was a part of the ongoing Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 series, had to release himself from his commitments midway due to the unfortunate demise of his mother. The Alan Wilkins mother death news was announced by the commentator himself on Twitter on Tuesday, November 3.

ALSO READ | PCB aims to woo two top English counties to play in Pakistan in early 2021?

Alan Wilkins leaves Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 series midway after mother's demise

The 67-year old took to Twitter and said that he was 'sorry' for leaving the series midway. He further informed about the death of his mother. As soon as the Alan Wilkins mother death news broke out, fans, as well as, his comrades offered their condolences and extended their support to the commentator.

ALSO READ | Air pollution in Lahore forces PCB to shift Zimbabwe T20s

Alan Wilkins is one of the most famous cricket commentators in the world who has been commentating for more than three decades now. The Alan Wilkins commentary and analysis are loved by fans all across the world. Notably, Wilkins was also part of the commentary panel of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Zimbabwe played out a thriller on Tuesday, a match which went into the Super Over where it was Chamu Chibhabha's side who kept their nerves to register a win to avoid a 3-0 whitewash. Having won the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bat first. They got off to a horrible start, having lost two wickets for four runs inside two overs.

However, Zimbabwe's middle order, which has a lot of experienced players, stepped up to the occasion and got their side to a competitive score of 278/6 at the end of 50 overs. Sean Williams scored a magnificent 135-ball 118 whereas Brendan Taylor also chipped in with a useful 56 of 68 balls.

ALSO READ | BCCI official roasts PCB CEO for seeking 'visa assurances' from ICC for T20 World Cup 2021

In response, Pakistan's innings never really got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Babar Azam was the lone warrior for the Men in Green who stuck to end and ensured that runs kept flowing despite wickets tumbling at the other end. At one stage, Pakistan were reeling at 151/6 after 31 overs. That's when Azam and Wahab Riaz formed a 100-run partnership to bring Pakistan on the verge of a win.

However, both were dismissed in quick succession. With 13 required off the final over, Pakistan managed only 12 which led to the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super Over. Babar Azam's side managed to scored only two runs in the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super Over as two of their batsmen were dismissed in four balls. Zimbabwe chased down the score with three balls to spare.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik to consider international retirement after PCB snubs him for Zimbabwe series?

SOURCE: ALAN WILKINS TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.