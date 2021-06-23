Alastair Cook Backs England To Beat Virat Kohli And Co Despite Recent New Zealand Loss

After concluding the World Test Championship Final, India will face England in a 5-match Test series that will take place on English soil starting in the month of August. Considering the recent form of both teams, Virat Kohli and co. will be considered as the favourites to win the upcoming Indian vs England 2021 Test series. However, former England captain Alastair Cook feels that the England team will be hard to beat at home and a tight battle between both nations can be expected.

Alastair Cook backs the England team for the upcoming Test series

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Alastair Cook said that the England team will be a better side with many rested players set for a return against India. Cook feels that the England team will clearly be better balanced after facing a massive issue that forced some strange selections against New Zealand like having no spinner on a dry wicket. He further said that India have shown how good they are at the moment because they are in the World Test Championship final but, over five Test matches in England, England are hard to beat at home, and he will be expecting a very tight battle.

Alastair Cook feels that the Indian team can get mentally fatigued by the end of the tour as they would be in England for a long time. According to him, if England hang in with India early on, there's no reason why they can't win. The former England captain also spoke about the captaincy of Joe Root while saying that it hasn’t worked for him in recent times and he genuinely felt sorry for him. He added that when you are playing for England, or you are the captain, coach or selector, you get judged on end results most of the time and Joe Root hasn't had his best players available.

The @BLACKCAPS seal a 1-0 series victory against England after a comprehensive performance in Edgbaston.#ENGvNZhttps://t.co/xpAhSWVisA — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021

India have previously defeated England by 3-1 in the Test series that took place in the early part of the year in India. England also faced a defeat at home in the recently concluded 2-match Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. However, the last time when India won a Test series in England was in the year 2007. It would be interesting to see if England manage to bounce back in the upcoming Test series against India.

India vs England 2021 Test series

The England team will face India in a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. The hosts would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep). The Indian team will face England after concluding the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

