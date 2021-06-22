Alastair Cook Defends Joe Root On England's Rotation Policy, Says 'I Feel Sorry For Him'

Former England skipper Alastair Cook has said that he feels 'sorry' for the current Test captain Joe Root as the team's selection policies have been working against him in the last few months.

It so happened that England had registered a convincing away win in Sri Lanka earlier this year after which they decided to rest some of the key players during the four-match Test series against India that followed due to fatigue ( a part of England's rotation policy) and in fact, a few key players were rested during the recently-concluded two-match home Test series against New Zealand as well.

Nonetheless, Alastair Cook did not hesitate in making it clear that Root is bearing the brunt for the mismanaged rotation policy of the English selectors.

Alastair Cook defends Joe Root

“You have to say it hasn’t worked for Rooty, and I do genuinely feel sorry for him. When you are playing for England, or you are the captain, coach or selector, you get judged on end results most of the time and he hasn’t had his best players available. You can’t buy the experience of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali. Those kind of players make a big difference", said Alastair Cook while speaking to Sky Sports.

"I didn’t even know what a pandemic was when I was captain but you have got a Test captain who hasn’t been able to play his best side,” he added.

“The decisions don’t seem like they have been made correctly. I have been on the other side, where you are trying to make decisions for the right reasons, but you get judged on your results by it, don’t you? It was going so well, winning the Test series at home, then Sri Lanka away and 1-0 up against India. Then you rest and rotate players, and ever since that moment on it’s been chasing their tail a little bit,” the former English Test opener further added.

What's next for England?

England would be hoping to start afresh when they host a strong Indian side led by the charismatic Virat Kohli in a five-match Test series starting August 5. Team India have been on a roll in red-ball cricket in the last six months as they got the better of a strong Australian team Down Under by winning the four-match Test series 2-1 and then went on steamroll England 3-1 at home.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.