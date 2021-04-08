ALB Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan Match Preview

Albano are all set to face Bergamo Cricket Club in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The ALB vs BCC match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket ground on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here is our ALB vs BCC Dream11 prediction, ALB vs BCC Dream11 team and ALB vs BCC playing 11. The ALB vs BCC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ALB vs BCC Dream11 prediction: ALB vs BCC match preview

Albano qualified for the next stage of the tournament as Group B table toppers. They remained unbeaten after winning all three matches and will look to keep the momentum going in the current campaign. They first tasted a victory against Milan Cricket Club by a comfortable margin of 55 runs and following that they went on to record an eight-wicket victory over Fresh Tropical in their next match. In their final group game, they defeated Milan United by seven wickets.

Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, finished second in Group A with 4 points to progress to the next stage of the tournament. In the league stage, they defeated both Pioltello United and Milan Kingsgrove by eight wickets before being beaten by group winners Bogliasco by 13-runs. This should be a good contest to watch.

ALB vs BCC live prediction: Squad details for ALB vs BCC Dream11 team

ALB : Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

BCC : Mandeep Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sarvan Singh, Sonu Lal, Vishvajit Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Baljit Singh, Chethan Kumar, Gurjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Pardeep Singh

ALB vs BCC match prediction: Top picks for ALB vs BCC playing 11

Asim Ali

Satwinder Ram

Baljit Singh

Narinder Gidda

ALB vs BCC Dream11 live: ALB vs BCC Dream11 team

ALB vs BCC live: ALB vs BCC match prediction

As per our ALB vs BCC Dream11 prediction, ALB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ALB vs BCC match prediction and ALB vs BCC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ALB vs BCC Dream11 team and ALB vs BCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

