ALB Vs BU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Albano are all set to face Bergamo United in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The ALB vs BU match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday, April 9, 2021. Here is our ALB vs BU Dream11 prediction, ALB vs BU Dream11 team and ALB vs BU playing 11. The ALB vs BU live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ALB vs BU Dream11 prediction: ALB vs BU match preview

Despite finishing on top of Group B in the first round, Albano failed to make a great start in the second round. They lost their only match of the second round versus Bergamo Cricket Club by 34 runs due to which they are at bottom of the points table. Albanio will be aiming to bounce back with a win by beating the in-form Bergamo United.

Bergamo United, on the other hand, won both their second-round matches and are currently sitting at top of the points table. They first beat Bogliasco by 33 runs, following which they defeated Fresh Tropical by 7 wickets in the next match. Going by the current form, they will be eyeing for the third win in a row in the competition. This should be a great contest to watch.

ALB vs BU live prediction: Squad details for ALB vs BU Dream11 team

ALB : Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

BU : Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail.

ALB vs BU match prediction: Top picks for ALB vs BU playing 11

Monu Lal

Bharti Bangar

Ahtasham Javaid

Ahsan Akram

ALB vs BU Dream11 live: ALB vs BU Dream11 team

ALB vs BU live: ALB vs BU match prediction

As per our ALB vs BU Dream11 prediction, BU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ALB vs BU match prediction and ALB vs BU playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ALB vs BU Dream11 team and ALB vs BU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

