ALCC Vs RCCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC) will take on Roma Capanelle Cricket Club (RCCC) in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Rome. The match is scheduled to take place at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 5 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ALCC vs RCCC match prediction, ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 team and probable ALCC vs RCCC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ALCC vs RCCC live: ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have been knocked out of the tournament after winless campaigns. RCCC, who had home ground advantage in the tournament failed to make it count and underperformed throughout the course of the tournament. The last match against ALCC will be the final chance for RCCC to save face and get some points on the table. On the same hand, ALCC also had a poor tournament and failed to win any games. On Friday, ALCC lost to Brescia by 8 wickets and the upcoming match against RCCC will give them a chance to end their campaign on a modest high.

ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 team

ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 team: ALCC squad

Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak, Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj

ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 team: RCCC squad

Vikram Sharda, Leandro Jayarajah, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala

ALCC vs RCCC match prediction: ALCC vs RCCC top picks

S Singh

A Singh

H Dhindsa

ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 team

ALCC vs RCCC match prediction

As per our ALCC vs RCCC match prediction, ALCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction, ALCC vs RCCC top picks and ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALCC vs RCCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: FanCode