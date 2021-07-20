Alex Carey To Lead Australia In 1st ODI Vs WI As Aaron Finch Rested Due To Knee Injury

Limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has been named Australia captain for the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados as regular skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out due to the knee injury that he sustained during the final T20I against the reigning T20 world champions last Friday.

Alex Carey to lead Australia in the first ODI against the West Indies

It has officially been confirmed by the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as Cricket Australia that stumper Alex Carey is all set to lead the five-time ODI world champions from the front in the opening ODI on Wednesday.

Alex Carey has been confirmed as @CricketAus captain for the first #WIvAUS ODI 👨‍✈️



He is the 26th man to captain the one-day side. pic.twitter.com/xHMasbdJMx — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2021

A big congrats to Alex Carey who will become the 26th man to captain Australia in ODI cricket tomorrow!



Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the #WIvAUS series opener with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/7q2AVGeazk — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 19, 2021

Alex Carey's cricketing career

Alex Carey has so far represented Australia in 42 ODIs and 33 T20Is ever since he had first burst onto the scene at the highest level in January 2018. The southpaw has amassed 1,091 and 198 runs in both formats. The South Australian cricketer is known for his role as a 'finisher and he has carried out the rescue act by taking care of Australia's fragile middle-order on a few occasions as well.

One of those instances was during the series-decider between arch-rivals Australia and England at the Old Trafford in Manchester where was involved in a 212-run stand for the sixth wicket along with power-hitter Glenn Maxwell after the Aussies were reduced to 73/5 chasing a stiff target of 303. Carey scored a match-winning 106 as the former world champions registered a series win.

At the same time, Australia's win also ended a five-year streak in which England had not lost a home ODI series. Coincidentally, the Aussies were the last side to defeat the current ODI world champions in their own backyard back in September 2015.

West Indies vs Australia

Coming back to the upcoming West Indies vs Australia ODI series, the visitors would be hoping to salvage pride by bringing their A-game in the three-match ODI series. The Aaron Finch-led side had tasted bitter defeat in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series 4-1 and they will be hoping to make up for it in the succeeding One Day series to ensure that they do not return from their Caribbean tour empty-handed.