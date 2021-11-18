Alex Hales Denies Naming Dog 'Kevin' With Racist Connotations After Big Reveal By Rafiq

England batter Alex Hales has denied racism allegations raised against him by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who appeared before a Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport select committee in the UK parliament to detail his harrowing experiences at the club. Hales, who has been accused of naming his dog 'Kevin' after a racial connotation used by former cricketer Gary Ballance for people of colour, has refuted the allegation saying he is ready to "co-operate" with any investigation into the matter.

Rafiq, while appearing before a group of MPs, said Ballance used the name 'Kevin' as a derogatory term for all people of colour. Rafiq further alleged that Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales named his dog Kevin because it was black in colour. In a statement issued after Rafiq's allegation against him came to light, Hales said, "I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog". Hales added that he respects and has huge sympathy for Rafiq, adding "there's no place for discrimination of any kind in cricket".

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire CCC has launched an investigation of its own into the matter, saying that it remains committed to making the sport inclusive. "Following on from the testimony provided to the DCMS select committee regarding Alex Hales, we have commenced the appropriate internal process and will continue to liaise with Alex and his advisers accordingly," Nottinghamshire CCC said in its statement.

What happened with Azeem Rafiq?

Azeem Rafiq, an English cricketer of Pakistani descent, moved to the United Kingdom in 2001 and started playing for Yorkshire school sides until he was made the captain of England U-15 in 2006. Rafiq soon graduated to play for Yorkshire's junior team and even won their performer of the year award in 2008. During his time at Yorkshire, Rafiq claims that he was subjected to racism by fellow teammates, including some of the big names of English cricket such as 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan.

Rafiq had first made the allegations of racism against the club and his former teammates in 2018. However, Yorkshire only acknowledged that a formal inquiry into the matter has been launched in September 2020, after Rafiq went to the press. Earlier this year, Yorkshire released a report admitting that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions. But on October 28, Yorkshire issued a statement where it refused to accept the findings of its own report and said, "There is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or Executives that warrant disciplinary action."

The statement caused a massive uproar, forcing England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to step in and launch its own investigation.

