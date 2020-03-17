Alex Hales Issues Statement Amid Rumours Of COVID-19 Testing After Returning From PSL

After former Pakistan cricketer and PSL broadcaster, Ramiz Raja informed the media that Alex Hales had shown symptoms of COVID-19 and also took tests, the explosive England opener has issued a statement clarifying all rumours. In the statement released on Tuesday, Hales stated that he woke up on Sunday with fever and followed the government's advice of self-isolation since he had returned from Pakistan, adding that he has developed a dry and persistent cough.

The opener also stated that at this stage it is not possible for him to be tested although he is 'hopeful' of testing later to get absolute confirmation of his health status. The cricketer had returned to England between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) owing to the rising Coronavirus pandemic. Senior broadcaster Ramiz Raja on Tuesday informed that all broadcasters have also been asked to take the tests on Tuesday.

An update on my situation, stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/8mDPOBGmI8 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

PSL called off

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which had reached the playoffs stage of the tournament, was called off due to Coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as the COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistan recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus pandemic as 90 new coronavirus cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to an alarming 183.

The PCB announced that the remaining games of the tournament will be rescheduled after reviewing the situation. The PSL 2020 was being played behind closed doors. The PCB had also altered the format of the tournament as they had canceled qualifiers and eliminator and replaced the playoffs by semifinals.

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was the last player to join the host of overseas cricketers who bid farewell to the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Chriss Lynn, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, and Liam Livingstone were among those who left the tournament.

