Alex Hales Predicts T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finalists, Includes Australia And England

With less than a month remaining for the T20 World Cup 2022 to begin, the excitement could not be higher amongst fans. Ahead of the mega cricketing tournament in Australia, star England batsman Alex Hales has already revealed his predictions for the semi-finalists. Hales, who recently earned a call back to the national side, is currently playing for England in a blockbuster series against Pakistan.

Hales reveals his prediction for T20 WC semis

In a conversation with Pakistan Cricket's official social media handle, Alex Hales predicted that India, Australia, England and Pakistan would make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. All four teams are currently in action in bilateral series. Australia is currently facing India in a three-match T20I series, while Pakistan is currently facing England in a seven-match T20I series.

Three of the teams that Hales has mentioned are currently ranked in the top four of the ICC Men's T20I team rankings. India currently leads the rankings followed by England in second, and Pakistan in fourth. While Australia is only ranked sixth in T20Is, they are a formidable side and will also enjoy home advantage at the World Cup.

T20 World Cup squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani