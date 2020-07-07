Exclusive: All Cricketers Kept At Safe Distance From Arrested Bookie Dandiwal: ACU Chief

Thanking Punjab Police for their prompt action, BCCI's anti-corruption unit chief Ajit Singh has hailed the arrest

of bookie and fixer Ravinder Singh Dandiwal as a big success and morale booster for the Board & the ICC.

'I can confirm that...'

"I can confirm that there is no connection or link of bookie and fixer Ravinder Singh Dandiwal with any Indian cricketer or domestic player or any official so far. In fact, he was in our radar and we made all domestic and international cricketers and officials aware of him and they all kept at safe distance from him. I must tell you on record that Punjab Police has done a great job in arresting who was in BCCI and ICC's radar for quite some time. This is a big success and morale booster for the ACU team as it will have a big positive effects on our crusade and campaign against betting and fixing," Ajit Singh told Republic TV in an exclusive telephonic interview from Jaipur.



He further informed that Dandiwal's arrest came after he organized a fake Sri Lanka T20 match on June 29 at Kharar in Mohali district, Punjab. "Our ACU team reach Mohali today to help the police investigation and we provided all the details and background information about Dandiwal who was involved match-fixing in an international tennis match. We informed the police that Dandiwal had registered a club by the name ‘Cricket Council of India’ in 2009 and had organised fake tournaments in Mohali, Amritsar, and Bhopal. Here he had formed four teams and held a fake cricket series named UVA T20 Premier League which was held in Swara village of Kharar but was shown as being held in Sri Lanka to earn huge amounts of money through betting.

The game was managed by him and was streamed on television channels betting was done on various apps as well as sites."

