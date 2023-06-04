'All He Needs To Do Is To...': Murali Vijay 'cautions' Indian Superstar Ahead Of WTC Final

The Indian cricket team is all set for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia. The final of the biggest crown of the longest format will be played from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London, and the men in blue would look to end their drought of ICC titles.

The team subsists of quality players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill, who has been a part of the Indian team for quite a while now and also has been scoring runs in all three formats. The right-handed young opener has smashed 6 centuries since December 2022 and also slammed a double hundred against New Zealand in the first ODI in the month of January.

Former India opener Murali Vijay has heaped praise on Shubman Gill ahead of the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 and felt that he is one of the most talented Indian cricketers in the upcoming time.

'Shubman Gill is one of the most talented cricketers...': Murali Vijay

"T20 cricket is a completely different format. Discipline is important in tests, especially in shot selection. Shubman Gill is one of the most talented cricketers to come up in Indian cricket and an absolute superstar in his own right. I am sure his mindset and the way he has performed in the last few months is fantastic. All he needs to do is take it easy and express himself to the fullest in England and give India a great start," Murali Vijay said on Star Sports.

Murali Vijay further revealed that he loves the batting style of Shubman Gill and his fellow mate Prithvi Shaw. "There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill wise, I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players," Vijay said.

Shubman Gill made his debut for the Indian team in the third Test vs Australia in 2021 and also played an exceptional 91-run inning during the fourth Gabba Test. Since then, Gill has become one of the permanent members of the Indian team squad.

Getting back to the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, the team will look forward to winning the match against Australia and also ending their ten-year-old drought of ICC trophies.