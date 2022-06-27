Last Updated:

'All I Want...': Kevin Pietersen Makes Birthday Wish As Ronaldo Linked With Chelsea Move

Since joining the club last year, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as one of United's key players, scoring the most goals for the team in 2021–22 season.

Vishal Tiwari
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who turned 42 years old on Monday, took to Twitter to make a birthday wish involving Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, wished for Ronaldo to join the Premier League club ahead of the upcoming season. Pietersen in his tweet wrote that all he wants for his birthday is for Ronaldo to sign for Chelsea FC.

Ronaldo plays for Manchester United, after returning from Juventus in September of last year. Since then, Ronaldo has emerged as one of the Red Devils' key players, scoring the most goals for the team in the 2021–22 season. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner represented United in 38 games in all competitions last year and netted 24 goals. He is currently getting ready to play another season at Old Trafford.

However, Pietersen wants Ronaldo to sign for Chelsea before the upcoming season. Pietersen made his wish after news reports claimed that Ronaldo's agent recently discussed the possibility of the player joining Chelsea, with the club's new owner. According to The Athletic, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last week, where they discussed his potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Will Ronaldo move to Chelsea? 

Ronaldo's emotional connection to Manchester United makes it unlikely that he would join a rival team. The Portuguese international, though, is said to have expressed concern about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford, which has led to numerous rumours in the recent past, especially after the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager of the club.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will not play in the UEFA Champions League this year if he decides to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Manchester United have failed to qualify for the marquee European event after finishing sixth in the Premier League standings last season. 

