All India Squad For WTC Final Members Opt For Covishield Over Covaxin; Here Is Why

The suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has provided Indian cricketing stars a much deserved time off after being on the road for a considerable amount of time in 2021. The players have utilised the same time in getting vaccinated ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final 2021. The Indian cricketers have been asked to prefer Covishield over Covaxin for their first dose, considering their upcoming England assignment.

Why have Indian cricketers preferred Covishield over Covaxin?

A number of cricketing stars including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The players who are scheduled to travel to the UK in the coming days have been asked to take the Covishield vaccine over Covaxin. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have advised the players to do so.

Considering the fact that there has to be a gap of a minimum of 28 days between the two doses, the Indian cricketers have opted for Covishield as they will be travelling to the UK for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England series. The Indian cricket board has urged players to take the first dose of Covishield as it is based on the Oxford-the AstraZeneca vaccine which is a UK based product. As a result, the players can take their second dose while they are in England for the five-match Test series.

Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/8ZrclDh2LI — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 11, 2021

India vs England 2021 Test series

The two cricketing giants are slated to battle it out in five Test matches. The touring Indian team will first feature in the World Test Championship Final before the Test series. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

India vs New Zealand in World Test Championship Final 2021

New Zealand were the first team to book a final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 24-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image source: Virat Kohli Instagram / AP