All-rounder Rahul Tewatia's Tweet Goes Viral After T20I Snub Vs Ireland: 'Expectations...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 17-member roster for the T20I series against Ireland on Wednesday. One of the expected names absent from India's roster for the bilateral clash is all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia, who had hoped for a national call-up, resorted to social media to express his dismay at not being included in the squad. Tewatia took to Twitter to share a two-word message that has since gone viral online.

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

After being passed over for the T20I series, the 29-year-old turned to Twitter to say, "Expectations hurt." Since then, the post has received over 20,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets, with some users reminding him that "his time will come soon."

Your time will come soon. 🤞 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 15, 2022

Don't worry! It's not the end of world. Most of cricketers did not get a chance. Just believe in yourself. You will surely get a chance. — Vishesh Gupta (@SarcasmTanvish) June 16, 2022

Expectations hurts 😭 more than reality dear @rahultewatia02 ... Stay strong and work hard 💪 again to shut down mouth of your Haters... TBH you definately deserve a chance in squad.. we believe in you Lord Tewatiya...🙏🤞 Best of luck ☺️ ... — अभिनंदन ब्रह्मवंशी 🙏❤️🤞 (@AbhinandanKM562) June 16, 2022

Tewatia had a pretty good IPL this year, helping his side Gujarat Titans win a couple of matches on his own while playing the role of a finisher. Tewatia played 16 matches and scored 217 runs at an average of 31 and with an impressive strike rate of 147.62. One of his most useful knocks in the IPL came against Punjab Kings when he hit two consecutive sixes off the final two deliveries to help his team win the game.

India's squad for Ireland series

Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi has received his maiden Team India call-up courtesy of his performances in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from the 31-year-old, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have also been added to the squad for the Ireland series, where they could receive their debut cap. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the two-match contest, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed the vice-captain.

This will be the first time Hardik Pandya will lead Team India on the international stage. Pandya is currently busy playing the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The two-match T20I series against Ireland is scheduled to be played on June 26 and June 28.

India's squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Image: IPL/BCCI