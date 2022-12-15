Former South African speedster Allan Donald apologized to Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for an on-field incident that occurred during their playing days. Donald, who is currently the bowling coach of Bangladesh was one of the most renowned and feared pacers from his era. While both Donald and Dravid are currently in Chattogram for the first Test between India and Bangladesh, Donald made a public apology to the former India captain.

Speaking in an interview with the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022, Sony Sports Network, Donald admitted to overstepping the line while sledging Dravid during the India vs South Africa ODI in Durban in 1997. “There was one ugly incident in Durban that I don't wanna talk about. He (Rahul Dravid) and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul,” Donald told Sony Sports Network.

‘I would like to go out and sit with Rahul’: Allan Donald in apology to Rahul Dravid

After the apology, Donald invited Rahul for a dinner the next time they meet. “I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening. I would love to have a night out with you," he added.

Meanwhile, Dravid was shown Donald’s message for him in a separate interview with the broadcaster. On being asked if Dravid would go out for the dinner, the Indian head coach said, “Absolutely, I look forward to it, especially if he is paying,” while bursting into laughter. Here's a look at what happened during the India vs South Africa ODI in Dublin in 1997.

Allan Donald sledged Rahul Dravid during India vs South Africa in Dublin in 1997

India and South Africa clashed against each other in the finale of the tri-nation series in 1997, which also featured Zimbabwe. While the final got washed out due to rain, the game was played on a reserve day, as South Africa scored 278/8 in the first innings. India got a revised target of 252 runs in 40 overs after rain yet again played a spoilsport.

As India lost the early wicket of Sourav Ganguly off Donald’s delivery, Dravid partnered with Sachin Tendulkar and launched an attack on the Proteas pace unit. While Dravid smacked the likes of Shaun Pollock, Donald, and Rudi Bryson around the park, Donald sledged the Indian batter, as the latter was left fuming. However, the home side ended up dismissing Dravid and winning the match by 17 runs. During his interview with Sony Sports Network, Dravid spoke about playing against the South African pacer and revealed that he was one of the best he has faced in his career.