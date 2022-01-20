Allan Donald Says Virat Kohli 'isn't Invincible' As He Goes Through Slump In Form

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played his first match for India without any captaincy responsibility in over seven years during the first ODI between South Africa and India, played at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. Playing purely as a batter, Kohli amassed 51 runs playing a gritty knock, however, he got dismissed by Proteas spinner Tabrej Shamsi and was denied the chance to score his 71st international century. Meanwhile, legendary South African pacer Allan Donald revealed his views on the former Indian skipper's batting form and mentioned even Kohli is not invincible. Following Kohli's dismissal, the Indian middle-order saw a collapse and India lost the match by 31 runs.

'Even the greatest have fone through a slump': Allan Donald

Kohli earlier played a knock of 79 runs during the first innings of the third Test between India and South Africa at Paarl, which was somewhat similar to the knock he played in the first ODI as he hit only three boundaries during the knock of 51 runs. As per Hindustan Times, Donald said he isn’t sure if Virat was exposed technically during his knocks but the Proteas bowler bowled at the basic areas and let the pitch do the talking while bowling to Kohli. Citing the example of former Aussie skipper Steve Smith, Donald added that every batter comes across a time in his career where there is a lean patch and weighed in on his comeback by saying it is not long before Kohli will be back to his best.

"Is Virat invincible? No. But even the greatest have gone through a slump, as the game is a great leveller. Even Steve Smith hasn't really been on fire since his comeback after the ball-tampering issue. I know Virat's standards and I'm sure he will be back at some point. It won't take long,” the former Proteas pacer said.

Virat Kohli's knock of 51 runs couldn't fetch a win

Kohli played a knock of 51 runs, alongside opener Shikhar Dhawan’s effort to score 79 runs at Paarl, however, India fell 31 runs short of the target of 297 runs set by the hosts. Shardul Thakur completed his fifty in the last delivery of the match and displayed his big-hitting abilities by hitting five fours and a six. Cricket enthusiasts felt the visitors failed to capitalize on the early breakthroughs they got in the first innings, before the middle-order batting collapse.

In the first innings of the match, South Africa recovered from 68/3 in 17.4 overs to score 296/4 in 50 overs, courtesy of centuries by skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. Both batters stitched a partnership of 204 runs for the fourth wicket, after batting together for more than 30 overs. Bavuma hit 110 runs off 143 balls, while van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 129 off 96 with the help of nine fours and four sixes.

