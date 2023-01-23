'Allowed To Bowl Only 30 Balls': Kapil Dev's Blunt Take On India's Constant Injury Issues

Despite winning across all formats, injuries to players have been one problem that Team India has been facing for quite a long time. The injuries that have hurt India the most in recent times were of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Both these players have played a vital role in Team India's success across all formats in recent years.

Jasprit Bumrah has remained out of the team since the last T20 World Cup and a few bilaterals as well. He was named in India's squad against Sri Lanka but again got ruled out. Hardik Pandya had also been struggling with his back injury which was the reason behind his average performance at the T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya returned to the team last year and now has been performing well.

When former India captain Kapil Dev was asked about the same, he gave a blunt reply. Kapil said that the extended season in cricket which includes International cricket, domestic cricket, and T20 leagues has resulted in players becoming more injury prone.

'Cricket is not a simple game'

“Now the season extends to more than 10 months. The more you play the more injuries will happen. Cricket is not a simple game. One has to be athletic, use all the muscles and play on different ground conditions, the softness and the hardness. Adapting to everything is not so easy, it takes a toll on the body. So you crack", Kapil told Gulf News.

Adding more to why there is a rise in injuries to fast bowlers, Kapil pointed out that fast bowlers need to bowl more in the nets which will prepare their bodies rather than take pressure directly during the match. He also highlighted the fact that the present generation of fast bowlers only deliver 30 balls in the nets.

"The more you bowl in the net, the more your muscles will start developing. Today, I am told that the pacers are allowed to bowl only 30 balls. That's one reason. When they take so much stress to play at the professional level, then the body starts cracking. They have to bowl more than anything else", Kapil added.

Team India are currently playing New Zealand at home and they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. If Team India white wash the Kiwis they will become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the ICC rankings.