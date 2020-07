ALM Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Almhult CC is up against Seaside CC in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 13 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction, ALM vs SSD Dream11 team and the ALM vs SSD Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Sangakkara Reveals Why Ganguly Had Visited The Lankan Dressing Room During CT 2002 Final

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction: ALM vs SSD Dream11 team

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction: ALM vs SSD Dream11 team: ALM

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Says Team India Have The Firepower To Win World Cups In Future

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction: ALM vs SSD Dream11 team: SSD

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Highlights The Importance Of IPL, Says 'It Should Be Looked At Positively'

ALM vs SSD Dream11 top picks

Here's our ALM vs SSD Dream11 top picks for the ALM vs SSD Dream11 team -

I Sabawoon, A Arif, Z Hussain

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Amazes Fans On Twitter By Disclosing Exact Amount Of First-ever Paycheck

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction: ALM vs SSD playing XI

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction: ALM vs SSD playing XI: ALM

D Adhikari, S Rana, S Sahak, V Mittal, R Samal, S Arshad, R Muradi, I Sabawoon, A Shah, A Meer and A Ibrahimkhail

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction: ALM vs SSD playing XI: SSD

A Zafar, U Chaudary, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Shaik, A Hussain, A Arora, B Farooq and M Ghulami

ALM vs SSD Dream11 team

ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction

As per our ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction, ALM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction, ALM vs SSD Dream11 top picks and ALM vs SSD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALM vs SSD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)