ALV Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Alvalade CC are all set to take on Rossio in the last match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament. The match will be played on September 21 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal. The match is slated to begin at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our ALV vs ROS match prediction, ALV vs ROS Dream11 team and the probable ALV vs ROS playing 11. Streaming of ALV vs ROS live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: ALV Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview
This will be the second match on the first day of the tournament for both teams. While ALV will look to overcome Oeiras in their opening match, ROS will be opening their campaign against Royal CC Lisbon.
Also Read: ROS Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview
Arslan Ahmed, Rana Sarwar, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore H2H, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates
Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Streaming, Fantasy Picks & Preview
As per our ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, ALV will be the favourites to win the match.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab owner Preity Zinta wants change in rules after short run incident
1 min ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag reveals comical name Glenn Maxwell got in 2014; watch
10 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag gives filmy-style Mumbai vs Chennai game analysis; watch
15 mins ago
"We expect Steve Smith to play great cricket" Langer on his return from England
17 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad vs Bangalore pitch report & weather forecast for Dubai
20 mins ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi takes 4 wickets in 4 balls and ALL of them clean-bowled; watch video
43 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points