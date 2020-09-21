ALV Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Alvalade CC are all set to take on Rossio in the last match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament. The match will be played on September 21 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal. The match is slated to begin at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our ALV vs ROS match prediction, ALV vs ROS Dream11 team and the probable ALV vs ROS playing 11. Streaming of ALV vs ROS live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ALV vs ROS live: ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second match on the first day of the tournament for both teams. While ALV will look to overcome Oeiras in their opening match, ROS will be opening their campaign against Royal CC Lisbon.

ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ALV vs ROS Dream11 team

ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: ALV vs ROS playing 11: ALV squad

Arslan Ahmed, Rana Sarwar, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir

ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: ALV vs ROS playing 11: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from ALV vs ROS Dream11 team

Davinder Singh

Imran Khan jr

Kazin Ahmad

ALV vs ROS live: ALV vs ROS Dream11 team

ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction

As per our ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, ALV will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, ALV vs ROS top picks and ALV vs ROS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALV vs ROS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter