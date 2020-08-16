'Always Had Encouraging Things To Say': Sachin Tendulkar Grieves Chetan Chauhan's Demise

As former Indian cricketer, Chetan Chauhan passed away while battling COVID-19, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar remembered the veteran and condoled his demise. Tendulkar recalled that Chauhan always told him 'encouraging things' and shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. Chauhan, who was also a cricket administrator, had contracted the virus in July and was also suffering from comorbidities.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai.



He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team.



May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AlkVHj47XK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2020

Voice of Indian Cricket, Harsha Bhogle also expressed his grief over the passing away of the veteran cricketer. Bhogle remembered Chauhan as a 'tough player, forged a fine career and always greeted you heartily.' He also recollected the veteran cricketers opening partnerships with legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Full of grief to read of the passing of the brave Chetan Chauhan. Formed probably India's finest opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar. Tough player, forged a fine career and always greeted you heartily. There in all of India's great fightbacks in the late 70s and 80s. So sad. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2020

Chauhan represented India across 40 tests

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan breathed his last at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.

Chetan Chauhan represented India at the highest international level and played 40 test matches. The opening batsman paired up with Sunil Gavaskar mostly to face the new ball. Across 40 Tests, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.