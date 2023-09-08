'Always Listen To Mom': Labuschagne Shares His Mother's 'special Feeling' Post Knock Vs SA

The Australian cricket squad is flying to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They had a spectacular start to their 5-match bilateral ODI series against South Africa. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first game on Thursday, September 8, 2023. In 49 overs, South Africa only scored 222 runs. The Australian team struggled in the beginning, but after the entry of Marnus Labuschagne, they won handily during their innings, scoring 225/7 in 40.2 overs.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the 1st ODI of AUS vs SA by 3 wickets (58 balls left)

Marnus Labuschagne was the Player of the Match despite not starting

Labuschagne came off as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green

Marnus Labuschagne shares his mother’s special feelings after the AUS vs SA win

The first ODI between Australia and South Africa ended in an exciting three-wicket triumph for Australia, due in large part to Marnus Labuschagne's outstanding batting abilities. In order to change the course of the game, Labuschagne's superb performance as Cameron Green's concussion replacement was essential.

After Green's delivery from Kagiso Rabada struck him in the head, Labuschagne took the field in his place. It's interesting to note that Labuschagne later revealed that his mother had a strong feeling that he would play in the game, confirming the intuition. As stated by Cricket.co.au, Labuschagne said:

"My mom stayed for whole game. Even though I wasn't playing first half of game. She had a feeling. She was adamant that I was going to play this game. I told mom I'm not in team. But she said I got feeling you play, she's right. It's hard to describe".

Through his incredible talent and tenacity, Labuschagne scored an unbroken 80 runs off 93 balls. His fifty-seven deliveries in just 47 deliveries turned out to be essential in helping Australia win. Notably, Labuschagne's outstanding batting performance helped Australia get out of a tough spot and save the team from a hazardous 113-7 position earlier in the game. The star player has been left out of the provisional squad of the Australian cricket team for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which starts next month.

Labuschagne made a statement on his ICC ODI World Cup snub

The Player of the Match in the 1st ODI of the Australia vs South Africa went on to talk about himself for not being selected in the ODI World Cup squad. Adding to the point, he said:

I have been really disappointed with how I've played my one-day cricket, the last 10 to 12 games I felt like I haven't shown the intensity and the courage that I would have liked, I wasn't too shocked when I when I was dropped, I said that to the selectors (that) 'I understand, I haven't made runs'.

Labuschagne accepted the fact he has not been performing at his best in his recent performances in the 50-over format. He claimed that he was not surprised when the list came out and his name wasn’t there as he has not shown the intensity and courage. Australia are set to play their 2nd ODI match against South Africa on Saturday, September 9, 2023, they lead the series by 1-0.