Alyssa Healy Shuts Down Indian Scribe With 'Oxford PHD Credentials' On Women's IPL Debate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with a launch date of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The tournament is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September 19 and November 10. Apart from announcing their stance on IPL 2020, the BCCI also announced the dates of IPL Women’s Challenge 2020. As per a teleconference meeting between IPL governing council, the IPL Women’s Challenge 2020 will be played between November 1 and November 10.

Also Read | BCCI Ready For Resumption Of Cricket Including IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Tells States To Get Ready

Alyssa Healy involved in a war of words with a sports journalist

On Sunday, August 2, a veteran Indian sports journalist took to Twitter to confirm BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s recent update on the IPL Women’s Challenge for the 2020 season. Australian women’s cricketer Alyssa Healy took a sarcastic dig at the tweet by responding “So during the WBBL... cool”. The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 (WBBL 2020) season is currently on schedule to be played between October 17 and November 29. As per Sourav Ganguly’s most recent updates on IPL Women’s Challenge, the WBBL 2020 is set to collide with the Indian Women’s T20 event.

So during the WBBL.... cool https://t.co/w5aNhN9FTw — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Hints At IPL 2020 Taking Place Outside India Due To COVID-19 Situation

Addressing Alyssa Healy’s sarcastic jibe, the scribe wrote that the current playing condition is not ideal due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic, thus leaving BCCI no option but to settle on their dates. He later opined that both BCCI and Cricket Australia should come to an understanding with each other by keeping the quarantine requirements in mind. He also emphasised about the importance of the IPL Women’s Challenge and why it should not collide with any other tournament.

Apparently, Alyssa Healy was not impressed with the response as she later mentioned about the Indian women cricketers who are committed to playing the WBBL 2020 season will have nothing else to do, should the Australian event gets postponed in favour of Women’s IPL.

So the Indian players who’ve already signed wbbl contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in aus for wbbl? Good luck with it..... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

The conversation went for a while with the journalist once even talked about holding an Oxford PHD on cricket. He said that he was game for having a civil argument with Alyssa Healy on a different platform. The Australian wicketkeeper-batswoman responded that even she can drop a few cricketing degrees on Twitter and she is comfortable in her debate.

Entire conversation thread between Alyssa Healy and Boria Majumdar

Our tournament is set and prepared. There won’t be any understanding. Fairly sure players will abide by their contractual agreements in Aus. Especially considering it’ll be leading into finals. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

And how sad that would be for our game considering how fantastic the wbbl is for the internationals who play in it (and for us). Would be a sad move for our sport. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Let me say what I’ve been avoiding:



Sooooo dumb — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

I’m sure I could drop a few cricketing degrees on Twitter as well. I’m comfortable I’ve had my say, it’s no longer my debate. That’s for the powers at be now! Next time pick up the phone and ring me and we can have the discussion. You can razzle dazzle me with your fancy words... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 3, 2020

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Gets IPL 2020 Boycott Threat By Indian Traders After Anti-China Sentiments

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's Latest IPL 2020 Update Makes Fans Want To Help BCCI In Organizing It

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter