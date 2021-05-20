Alyssa Healy Thanks Sourav Ganguly, CA For Tests Against India, England In 2021-22 Summer

Fans did not get a chance to experience much out of the international women’s cricket circuit for the first half of the 2021 calendar year. However, the second half of 2021 is filled with many exciting international fixtures in the women’s cricket circuit and it has got both the fans as well as the players excited for the upcoming matches. Cricket Australia (CA) recently announced the Australia cricket schedule for the 2021-22 season which will see the Australian women's cricket team play 2 Test series in the same summer.

Alyssa Healy delighted to see 2 Test matches in the same summer

After receiving the news of having 2-Test series organized for the Australia women’s team, Australian cricketer, Alyssa Healy expressed her compliments to everyone involved in making the fixtures possible. The Australian women's cricket team will begin their schedule by facing India in a single Test match, the schedule for which is yet to be decided. The India Women vs Australia Women series will be followed by the Women’s Ashes 2021 where the Australian team will face England women’s team in a single Test starting from January 27.

A 2 test summer is something I never thought I’d get to experience (if selected). Congrats to all involved in making it happen! It might not be what everyone wants to watch but it’s exactly what every young girl dreams of being a part of!@AusWomenCricket @ACA_Players @BCCIWomen — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) May 20, 2021

Acknowledging the Australia cricket schedule, Alyssa Healy took to Twitter saying that she had never thought that she would get to experience a 2-Test summer on the condition of being selected. She congratulated everyone who made the fixtures possible while mentioning Australia Women’s Cricket, ACA and BCCI Women. She further added that the fixtures ahead of them are exactly what a young girl dreams of being a part even though it may not be what everyone wants to watch.

ACA acknowledges the desire for more Test cricket in women's cricket

The Australian Cricketers’ Association shared this message on Twitter saying that their players have always rooted for the opportunity to play more Test cricket. The India Women vs Australia Women series including a single Test match will also consist of ODI and T20 series. The Australian team will later take part in the Women’s ashes where they will face England in a Test match from January 27-30 at the Manuka Oval. The Ashes also consists of 3 T20I and 3 ODI matches.

Our players have long advocated for the opportunity to play more Test cricket. This is what it means 💚 💛 pic.twitter.com/FzvJX6vu0J — Australian Cricketers' Association (@ACA_Players) May 20, 2021

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI announces the India cricket schedule 2021

2021 will also be the year when the India cricket schedule 2021 for women's cricket will host 2 Tests in the same calendar year since 2014. The Indian women's cricket team will play Test cricket after nearly 8 years with Sourav Ganguly's backing in India vs England 2021 series. The Indian team is expected to play another Test match in Australia during the India tour of Australia that will take place in September. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team will be playing a Test match in Australia after 15 years. The last Test match that the Indian women’s team played in Australia was in the year 2006.

Image Source: ACA Twitter/PTI