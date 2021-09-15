Alyssa Healy Wants To 'potentially Replicate' Rohit Sharma's All-format Success

Australia women's opener Alyssa Healy looks forward to finding a formula, to ‘potentially replicate’ Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s success across all formats while opening the innings. She expressed her thoughts while talking about the challenge to prepare herself for the one-off pink-ball Test match with India. India Women are set to start their tour of Australia from September 21, with the three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be followed by a one-off pink-ball Test, after which the three-match T20I series will commence. Healy has played four test matches for Australia till now and has scored 201 runs only. She played her last Test match against England in 2019 where she hit 58 runs off 81 balls in the first innings.

As mentioned on Cricket Australia's official website, while speaking about batting in the pink-ball Test against India, during a Fox Cricket launch event for the series, Healy said, “It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test," Healy said at a Fox Cricket launch on Wednesday. I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men's cricket and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket. So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow?”.

India Women's tour of Australia starts from September 21

Indian and Australian women have had some fierce battles in the past few years, with the most notable being the 2017 ODI World Cup, where India defeated Australia in the semi-final of the tournament. The next notable match would be the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021, where India won by 17 runs, because of a fierce spell by bowler Poonam Yadav. Australia were bowled out for 115 while chasing 133 runs, courtesy of Yadav’s 4/19. Healy also spoke about the unknown and unpredictable nature of the Indian women’s team and accepted that the unpredictability makes the Indian team, extremely dangerous. She further pointed out that the selection of new players by India displays their love for throwing something new at Australia, even if it is Poonam Yadav, who always has something new to throw at the opponents and derail their batting.

Image: AP, Twitter/@cricketcomau