ALZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, ECS T10 League Live

Alby Zalmi CC will face Indiska CC this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and will go on all the way till June 19. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

The ALZ vs IND match will commence on Thursday, June 18 at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ALZ vs IND Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ALZ vs IND Dream11 prediction, ALZ vs IND Dream11 top picks and ALZ vs IND Dream11 team.

ALZ vs IND Dream11 Team

ECS T10 League ALZ vs IND live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Thursday.

ALZ vs IND Dream11 Top Picks

Farqaleet Kirmani (WK) (Captain) Saad Anis (Vice-captain) Muhammad Usman Iftikhar Dipanjan Dey Arijit Ghosh Suhas Murali

ALZ vs IND Dream11 team: Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ)

Amanullah Safi, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Basir Sahebi, Saad Anis, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabihullah Niazy, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Yasir Sultan, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Aman Khan, Rahel Khan, Munir Safi, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Kashif Aziz

ALZ vs IND Dream11 team: Indiska CC (IND)

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

ALZ vs IND Dream11 prediction

Our ALZ vs IND Dream11 prediction is that Indiska CC will win this game.

Note: The ALZ vs IND Dream11 prediction, ALZ vs IND Dream11 top picks and ALZ vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALZ vs IND Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

