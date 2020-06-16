ALZ Vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, ECS T10 League Live

Alby Zalmi CC will take on Pakistanska Foreningen in the league game of the ECS T10 League on Tuesday, June 16. The ALZ vs PF live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm and will commence at 5:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction, the ALZ vs PF Dream11 top picks and ALZ vs PF Dream11 team that is expected to fetch the maximum points.

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction: Squads for ALZ vs PF Dream11 team

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs PF Dream11 squad: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs PF Dream11 squad: PF

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

ALZ vs PF Dream11 top picks

Here are our ALZ vs PF Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points

Azam Khalil

Choudry Share Ali

Qudratullah Mir Afzal

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs PF Dream 11 predicted playing XIs

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs PF Dream11 predicted playing XI: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia , Aman Khan, Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil.

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs PF Dream 11 predicted playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

ALZ vs PF Dream11 team

ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction

As per our ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction, PF start as favourites.

Note: The ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction, ALZ vs PF Dream11 top picks and ALZ vs PF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALZ vs PF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)