ALZ Vs SMI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live

The fourth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) and Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI). The ALZ vs SMI live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 15 and will start at 7:30 pm IST. Here is our ALZ vs SMI Dream11 Team and ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the ALZ vs SMI Dream11 top picks.

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction and match schedule

As the world waits to get back to normalcy, European Cricket Network & Cricket Sweden have announced 3 legs of European Cricket Series in Sweden 🇸🇪



The beautiful Scandinavian country will host series from Jun 15-19 & Jul 6-10 in Stockholm and Jul 13-17 in Gothenburg



🌍 pic.twitter.com/us5iVidnJq — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) June 9, 2020

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SMI Dream11 team from squads

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction: Alby Zalmi CC squad

Basir Sahebi, Kashif Aziz, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Javed, Rohollah Stanikzai, Saad Anis, Zabihullah Niazy, Aman Khan, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Faseeh Choudhary, Munib Safi, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Noman Walyat, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Samiallah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Sheikh Iqbal, Syed Muhammad Talha, Talha Masood, Yakob Safi, Yasir Sultan, Zia Alozai, Amanullah Safi, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Abdullah Khalil, Usman Jabbar

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction: Stockholm Mumbai Indians squad

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

ALZ vs SMI top picks and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 15

Kickoff time - 7:30 pm IST

Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SMI Dream11 team

Here is the ALZ vs SMI Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – I Sia

All-rounders – S Iqbal (C), M Iftikhar, P Sankhe

Batsmen – S Mahajan (VC), R Dhage, Z Alozai

Bowlers – A Tewari, T Masood, U Jabbar, S Kadam

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction

Stockholm Mumbai Indians start off as favourites against Alby Zalmi CC in the ECS T10 League on Monday.

Please note that the above ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction, ALZ vs SMI Dream11 team and ALZ vs SMI Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALZ vs SMI Dream11 team and ALZ vs SMI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket League Facebook