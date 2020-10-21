AM Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Final Live

Amo Region will take on Mis Ainak Region in the final of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament this week as the tournament draws to a close. The AM vs MAK match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST on October 22 from the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. Here is our AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction, AM vs MAK Dream11 team, probable AM vs MAK playing 11 and top picks for the contest.

In the eliminator of GAK Regional One Day Tournament @Zia22Akbar of Mis-e-Ainak has completed a fifer in 10 overs giving away only 26 runs.#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/Se6lqL1RKV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 20, 2020

AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region will face off in the final of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament tomorrow. The AM vs MAK live scores can be followed on the Afghanistan Cricket Board's website and social media channels. Amo Region have remained unbeaten this entire season, winning all four of their encounters in the tournament. They ended the group stage top of the ranks with 8 points. They received direct entry into the final as a result.

Mis Ainak Region have had to work slightly harder to secure their place in tomorrow's final. Mis Ainak had to fight it out with Band-e-Amir Region in the qualifier yesterday after finishing in second place with 6 points. Mis Ainak breezed past Band-e-Amir in the qualifier, winning by 6 wickets after restricting them to a mere 129 runs. They will want to shrug off the memory of their match 5 defeat to Amo - their only loss at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament - and win the cup tomorrow.

AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Probable AM vs MAK playing 11

AM Region predicted playing 11

Farhan Zakhil, Javed Ahmadi (c), Zahid Zakhail, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Mirwais Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Saleem, Jamshid Khan, Wafadar Momand

Mis Ainak predicted playing 11

Shahidullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Rahmat Shah, Imran, Ghamai Zadran, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ziaur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Haseebullah, Asghar Atal

Top picks for AM vs MAK Dream11 team

Amo Region - Javed Ahmadi, Zahid Zakhail, Mirwais Ashraf

Mis Ainak Region - Rahmat Shah, Imran, Zia-ur-Rehman

AM vs MAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Afsar Zazai

Batsmen: Zahid Zakhail, Rahmat Shah, Imran

All-rounders: Javed Ahmadi (VC), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mirwais Ashraf, Zia-ur-Rehman (C), Zahir Khan, Mohammad Saleem

AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction

According to our AM vs MAK match prediction, Amo Region will remain undefeated and clinch the title.

Note: The AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction and AM vs MAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AM vs MAK Dream11 team and AM vs MAK top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter

