AM Vs SG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Preview

Amo Region will square off against Speen Ghar Region in the eighth match of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2020. The AM vs SG match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST on October 17 from the Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan. Here is our AM vs SG Dream11 prediction, AM vs SG Dream11 team and top picks.
Farhad Momand and @ikramalikhil15— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 15, 2020
brought their team to victory
In the 6th match of #GAK2020 Regional One Day Tournament Speenghar beat the host team of Bost by a huge margin of 111 runs.
More: https://t.co/tM8oblNiz2 pic.twitter.com/a3xt19az7P
Amo Region won their first match against Boost Region by 7 wickets. Javed Ahmadi made 125* off 130 to help the team successfully chase 217 in 45.2 overs. Amo extended their winning streak with a 6-wicket victory over Mis Ainak Region. Sharafuddin Ashraf took 5 wickets while Mirwais Ashraf took 3 wickets to restrict the opposition to 149. Zahid Zakhail and Javed Ahmadi made 42 and 32 each to add two more points to their total. This puts them in second place on the table.
Despite a brilliant bowling performance, Speen Ghar lost their first match against Mis Ainak Region by 37 runs. Samiullah Shinwari took four wickets for just 30 runs, while Qais Ahmad and Aftab Alam took two wickets each to restrict Mis Ainak to 182. However, none of their batsmen could find their rhythm, getting bundled for 145 in 34.1 overs.
In their second match, against Band-e-Amir Region, Speen Ghar lost by 44 runs after being bowled out in the last over. They finally reversed their fortunes in their last game against Boost, winning by 111 runs. They are in third place on the table.
Amo Region predicted playing 11
Zahid Zakhail, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai (WK), Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Ijaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Wasi, Wafadar Momand, Mirwais Ashraf
Speen Ghar predicted playing 11
Usman Ghani, Bahar Shinwari, Samiullah Shinwari, Zubaid Akbari, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Tariq Stanikzai, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah
Amo Region - Javed Ahmadi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mirwais Ashraf, Zahid Zakhail
Speen Ghar - Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Tariq Stanikzai
Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai
Batsmen: Javed Ahmadi, Zahid Zakhail, Bahar Shinwari, Bahir Shah
All-rounder: Samiullah Shinwari, Qais Ahmad
Bowler: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mirwais Ashraf, Aftab Alam, Wafadar Momand
According to our AM vs SG Dream11 prediction, Amo Region will win the match.
