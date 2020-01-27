AM-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming Australia Women Exhibition Series match will be played between Australian Capital Territory Women and England Women. The match will be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 and will start at 8:30 AM IST.

AM-W vs EN-W Preview

The upcoming match-up coincides with the ongoing Women’s National Cricket League, a domestic Australian women’s cricket tournament. The Australian Capital Territory Women are currently at the second last position. Meanwhile, the 20-overs contest also serves as a practise match for England women cricket team who will soon participate in a T20I tri-series in Australia. It also involves India women as the third team.

AM-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks from squads

AM-W vs EN-W Dream11: AM-W Squad

Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

AM-W vs EN-W Dream11: EN-W Squad

Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

AM-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones

All-rounders – Katherine Brunt (VC), Zoe Cooke, Erin Osborne

Batswomen – Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Katie Mack

Bowlers – Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson

AM-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction

England women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry produced an ominous display in Australia’s first formal hit-out ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup: https://t.co/B3ePcNeU2q pic.twitter.com/bPIrwrxtEU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2020

