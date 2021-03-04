AM-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

ACT Meteors Women will face New South Wales Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Friday, March 5 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Phillip Oval, Canberra. Here's a look at our AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, probable AM-W vs NSW-W playing 11 and AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: AM-W vs NSW-W match preview

The New South Wales team is currently 5th on the points table after playing four matches. After four matches they have only one win and two losses while one match ended in a tie which was against Tasmania. They will be looking to win the upcoming match versus ACT Meteors who are below them on the points table and leapfrog South Australia Women to the fourth spot.

We've made one change to our squad for this week’s pair of #WNCL matches against @CricketACT in Canberra.



ACT Meteors team are sixth on the points table with 1 win and 3 losses. They were crushed by the Victoria Women's team by 155 runs in the previous match and they will be looking to put that loss behind and focus on the upcoming match versus the New South Wales side. With 2 points at stake, expect these two sides to go all out for the win.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable AM-W vs NSW-W playing 11

AM-W: Angela Reakes (C), Erica Kershaw (VC), Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Gabby Sutcliffe, Amy Yates

NSW-W: Alyssa Healy (C), Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington (VC), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AM-W vs NSW-W playing 11

Katie Mack

Carly Leeson

Alyssa Healy

Sammy-Jo Johnson

AM-W vs NSW-W match prediction: AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

AM-W vs NSW-W live: AM-W vs NSW-W match prediction

As per our AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, NSW-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AM-W vs NSW-W playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The AM-W vs NSW-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: NSW Breakers / Twitter

