AM-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 WNCL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 20th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between New South Wales Women and Australian Capital Territory Women. The match is scheduled to be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on January 23, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.

AM-W vs NSW-W preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s ODI domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020. New South Wales is currently at the top of the standings with 17 points from their 5 matches. They have managed to win 4 matches and lost only 1 match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, the Australian Capital Territory Women have a tournament to forget so far and are currently placed 6th on the points table. They have also played a total of 5 matches and managed to collect just 8 points. They ave won just 2 matches and lost 3 matches in the tournament so far.

AM-W vs NSW-W squads

Australian Capital Territory Women: Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne (C), Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson/Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg (WK), Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Madeline Penna, Carle Leeson, Zoe Cooke.

New South Wales Women: L Griffith (c), T Wilson (wk), N Stalenberg, R Trenaman, P Litchfield, S Horley, L Cheatle, R Farrell, S Aley, H Silver Holmes, L Smith.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction

New South Wales women are favourites to win the match

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.