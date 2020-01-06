The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

AM-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

Cricket News

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, news, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming match on January 7.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
AM-W vs QUN-W dream11

The eighth match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Blacktown International Sports Park. The 50-over fixture will be played on January 7, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST.    

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match preview    

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Squad details

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11: AM-W Squad

Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Erica Kershaw, Matilda Lugg, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Z Cooke, Amy Yates

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11: QUN-W Squad  

Grace Harris, Kirby Short, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Josephine Dooley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Prestwidge, Haidee Birkett

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Erica Kershaw

All-rounder – Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates

Batswomen – Claire Koski (c), Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Katie Mack (vc)

Bowlers – Jemma Barsby, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

Australian Capital Territory Women start off as favourites to win the game.     

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
9-JUDGE SC BENCH SET UP
JNU ATTACK: MHA SEEKS REPORT
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
PRE-VIOLENCE VIDEO OF JNUSU PREZ
ARVIND KEJRIWAL FOR POSITIVE VOTE