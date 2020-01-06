AM-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The eighth match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Blacktown International Sports Park. The 50-over fixture will be played on January 7, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST.

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Squad details

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11: AM-W Squad

Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Erica Kershaw, Matilda Lugg, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Z Cooke, Amy Yates

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11: QUN-W Squad

Grace Harris, Kirby Short, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Josephine Dooley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Prestwidge, Haidee Birkett

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Erica Kershaw

All-rounder – Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates

Batswomen – Claire Koski (c), Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Katie Mack (vc)

Bowlers – Jemma Barsby, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

Australian Capital Territory Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

