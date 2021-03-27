AMB Vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA Pink T20 Challenge 2021

Team Amber will take on Team Pearl in the 2nd group stage match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. The AMB vs PEA game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 27, 2021. Here is our AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction, AMB vs PEA Dream11 team and AMB vs PEA Dream11 top picks.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After the successful conclusion of the KCA President's Cup earlier this month, the Kerala Cricket Association will be hosting a Women's T20 tournament beginning on March 27. The tournament will have five teams — Team Ruby, Team Sapphire, Team Amber, Team Pearl, and Team Emerald — go up against each other in a double round-robin format. The top four sides will faceoff in the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final, on April 8.

Day 1 of the KCA Pink T20 will see Team Ruby take on Team Sapphire at 10 AM IST followed by Team Amber going up against Team Pearl at 2:00 PM IST. Both teams will have a mix of experienced players — who are coming fresh off the Senior Women's one-day tournament — and some youngsters who will be rearing to go after such a long break. Following her brilliant 107* knock against Mumbai at the senior Women's ODD, all eyes will be on Jincy George, who will hope to lead Team Amber to a win in this game.

AMB vs PEA live streaming details

The KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament will not be a televised event live in India. However, fans who wish to follow the series can catch the Amber vs Pearl live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website. The AMB vs PEA live scores and updates will be available on the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

AMB vs PEA playing 11 prediction

Team Amber - Sruthi TP, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Jincy George (c), Aleena Surendran, Abina M, KR Sneha (wk), Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, VJ Joshvitha

Team Pearl - Keerthi James (c), Drishna NK, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Baby (wk), Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M

AMB vs PEA Key Players

Team Amber - Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, KR Sneha

Team Pearl - Keerthi James, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar

AMB vs PEA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KR Sneha

Batters: Aleena Surendran (vc), Drishna NK, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar

All-Rounders: Jincy George (c), Athira Sanal, Keerthi James

Bowlers: Anusree Anilkumar, VJ Joshvitha, Nandana

AMB vs PEA match prediction

According to our AMB vs PEA match prediction, Team Amber will win this match.

Note: The AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction and AMB vs PEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AMB vs PEA Dream11 team and AMB vs PEA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Jincy George Instagram