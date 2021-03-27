AMB Vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA Pink T20 Challenge 2021

Quick links:
Team Amber will take on Team Pearl in the 2nd group stage match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. The AMB vs PEA game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 27, 2021. Here is our AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction, AMB vs PEA Dream11 team and AMB vs PEA Dream11 top picks.
After the successful conclusion of the KCA President's Cup earlier this month, the Kerala Cricket Association will be hosting a Women's T20 tournament beginning on March 27. The tournament will have five teams — Team Ruby, Team Sapphire, Team Amber, Team Pearl, and Team Emerald — go up against each other in a double round-robin format. The top four sides will faceoff in the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final, on April 8.
Day 1 of the KCA Pink T20 will see Team Ruby take on Team Sapphire at 10 AM IST followed by Team Amber going up against Team Pearl at 2:00 PM IST. Both teams will have a mix of experienced players — who are coming fresh off the Senior Women's one-day tournament — and some youngsters who will be rearing to go after such a long break. Following her brilliant 107* knock against Mumbai at the senior Women's ODD, all eyes will be on Jincy George, who will hope to lead Team Amber to a win in this game.
The KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament will not be a televised event live in India. However, fans who wish to follow the series can catch the Amber vs Pearl live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website. The AMB vs PEA live scores and updates will be available on the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.
Team Amber - Sruthi TP, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Jincy George (c), Aleena Surendran, Abina M, KR Sneha (wk), Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, VJ Joshvitha
Team Pearl - Keerthi James (c), Drishna NK, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Baby (wk), Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M
Team Amber - Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, KR Sneha
Team Pearl - Keerthi James, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar
Wicketkeeper: KR Sneha
Batters: Aleena Surendran (vc), Drishna NK, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar
All-Rounders: Jincy George (c), Athira Sanal, Keerthi James
Bowlers: Anusree Anilkumar, VJ Joshvitha, Nandana
According to our AMB vs PEA match prediction, Team Amber will win this match.
Note: The AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction and AMB vs PEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AMB vs PEA Dream11 team and AMB vs PEA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.