AMB Vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Kerala Women's T20 Challenge 2021

Team Amber will take on Team Pearl in the 11th group stage match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. The AMB vs PEA game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on April 1, 2021. Here is our AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction, AMB vs PEA Dream11 team and AMB vs PEA Dream11 top picks.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The No. 3 and No. 4 sides in Kerala Women's T20 League, Team Amber and Team Pearl will lock horns in match 11 of the series. Pearl's 2-match win streak, which saw them defeat Team Emerald and Amber, was brought to an end by the table-toppers, Team Sapphire, who defeated them by a slim 8-run margin in match 5. Having also lost their last game to Team Ruby by 72 runs, Pearl are now in fourth place on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.904.

In stark contrast to Pearl's run, Team Amber have come back well from a 2-match losing streak that saw them go down to Team Pearl and Sapphire. They will come into this match having won their last two games - by 8 wickets against Emerald and by 4 wickets against Ruby. This puts them in third place on the points table with 8 points and a run rate of -0.081. A win in this match could take Team Amber up to second place on the table.

AMB vs PEA live streaming details

The KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament will not be a televised event live in India. However, fans who wish to follow the series can catch the Amber vs Pearl live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website. The AMB vs PEA live scores and updates will be available on the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

AMB vs PEA playing 11 prediction

Team Amber - Jincy George, JS Deephti, KR Sneha, Aleena Surendran, M Abina, Diya Gireesh, MP Aleena, TP Sruthi, Devika Krishna Kumar, Anusree Anil Kumar, VJ Joshitha

Team Pearl - Jisna Joseph, Aswathi Babu, Sauparnika B, Akhila P, Drishya IV, Keerthi James, Sourabhya P, Darsana Mohanan, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Nandana

AMB vs PEA Key Players

Team Amber - Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, KR Sneha

Team Pearl - Keerthi James, Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar

AMB vs PEA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KR Sneha

Batters: Aleena Surendran (vc), Drishya IV, Sooya Sukumar, JS Deephti

All-Rounders: Jincy George (c), Keerthi James, Darsana Mohanan

Bowlers: Anusree Anil Kumar, VJ Joshvitha, Nandana

AMB vs PEA match prediction

According to our AMB vs PEA match prediction, Team Amber will win this match.

Note: The AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction and AMB vs PEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AMB vs PEA Dream11 team and AMB vs PEA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

