Ambati Rayadu Hammers Bowlers, Shatters MI Fridge To Pieces With A Thunderous 6 Off Bumrah

Re-igniting Chennai Super Kings' innings after a brief hiatus, Ambati Rayadu tormented Mumbai Indians' bowlers with his clean power-hitting on Saturday as the two teams clashed at the Arun Jaitely stadium. Taking on MI's pace stalwarts, Rayadu spared no one, as he hammered the lethal duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult as well. Wrecking carnage at the Arun Jaitely stadium, Rayadu shattered the glass of Mumbai Indians' team fridge in the dugout with a thunderous six off Jasprit Bumrah.

The CSK batsman came on to bat after Keiron Pollard stayed the scoring rate by jolting two severe blows. The Windies all-rounder accounted for Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina right after Bumrah snapped the 100-run partnership between Moeen Ali-du Plessis by dismissing the Englishman. Rayadu then went all guns blazing as he smashed a 20-ball half-century to up the scoring rate and the target for Mumbai as well. In Bumrah's 17th over, Rayadu sent the ball thrice to the ropes bagging 16 runs. Awestruck by Rayadu's clean hitting, here's how netizens reacted:

Rayudu smashed not only Bumrah but also broke mumbai indians fridge too.. pic.twitter.com/WlsyiT8xpQ

Prior to Rayadu, SunRisers Hyderabad's opener Jonny Bairstow had pulled off a similar stunt as he had also smashed a team fridge with a six. Co-incidentally, the destruction had also happened in a game involving Mumbai Indians. Jonny Bairstow had thumped Trent Boult over mid-off to shatter his SRH's team fridge's glass into pieces.

MI need 219 to win

Significant 50s from Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayadu have powered CSK to a mammoth total of 218 off the first 20 overs at the Arun Jaitely stadium. Currently, at the 4th place on the points table, with three wins and three losses, 5-time winners and defending champions Mumbai have not looked like their usual selves this year. Having finally broken their two-match losing streak with a 7-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals, MI will hope to win this match and keep their place on the table.

On the other hand, after their mishap last year, the Chennai Super Kings have come out all guns blazing this year. With just one loss in their six matches so far and on a five-match winning streak, MS Dhoni and co are looking unbeatable as they aim for their fourth title win at the tournament. Currently, in the first place on the table, Chennai will hope to put some distance between themselves and the No.2 and No.3 placed teams, who also have 10 points each.