Saurashtra claimed a four-wicket win over Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match on Wednesday, after a thrilling final-over finish to their chase of 176 runs. Meanwhile, the match featured an heated incident that took place in the second innings, when Baroda skipper Ambati Rayudu was seen losing his cool on Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson. Things turned ugly during the Elite Group D match after both player were involved in a heated exchange of words on the field.

Things get between Rayudu and Jackson

The incident took place in the ninth over of Saurashtra’s run-chase, when Rayudu made a remark towards Jackson. The batter was seen marching towards the Baroda skipper, who stood at covers. Both players flushed out their feelings in anger before intervention by the umpires and players ended the fight. However, Rayudu was still seen arguing with the umpires, even after Jackson had returned to the crease.

Ambati Rayudu has the last laugh but Saurashtra win the match

As revealed by the commentators on-air, Rayudu was reportedly angry at Jackson for taking too long to get ready to face deliveries. Things ended in a bitter way for the Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter as he was later dismissed in the final delivery of the ninth over. During his outing at the crease, Jackson hit 17 runs in 16 balls, which included one four and one six.

Top performers from the Baroda vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match

Meanwhile, Saurashtra went on to win the game by four wickets in the final over of the match. Samarth Vyas emerged as the highest scorer for the team as he hit 97 runs in 52 balls. Vyas struck nine sixes and five fours during his knock and single-handedly took the team through to the win.

Earlier in the first innings of the game, Mitesh Patel top-scored for Baroda with a knock of 60 runs in 35 balls, which included six fours and two sixes. At the same time, Baroda batter Vishnu Solanki hit 51 runs in 33 balls with the help of six fours and a six. Interestingly, Rayudu returned to the pavilion after getting dismissed in the first ball he faced.