Ambati Rayudu Names 'the Best Captain India Has Ever Had': 'Has An Impact On Everyone'

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has opined on who is the best skipper of the Indian cricket team, during a recent interview with PTI. The 36-year-old cricketer has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the 2018 season. He earlier made headlines during the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 for not being included in the Indian squad for the tournament as Allrounder Vijay Shankar was chosen ahead of him. He expressed his disappointment on the same by announcing his decision from all forms of cricket in July 2019, before making himself for selection, two years later.

Meanwhile, talking about his stint with the four-time IPL champions CSK, Rayudu mentioned that legendary skipper MS Dhoni has brought the best out of him. “My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special. Dhoni bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team. That is why he is the best captain India has ever had,” Ryudu told to PTI.

Ambati Rayudu wants to rejoin CSK for IPL 2022

Speaking about the tough time he faced in 2019, Rayudu expressed that the ODI World Cup was a disappointing phase for him as he didn’t make it to the squad. However, he added that his comeback was dedicated to CSK and how the franchise helped him to get him through the phase. Rayudu finds himself in the players' pool ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as CSK chose to retain Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rayudu said to PTI that he is hopeful to rejoin the CSK squad for the next cycle of IPL which will continue for the next three editions. “I would love to keep playing till I am in good form and fit. I will be ready for the next cycle, which is three years and I am working hard on my fitness,” Rayudu said. He recently represented Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and looked to be in good shape.

(With inputs from PTI)

