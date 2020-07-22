AMD Vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Amdocs will go up against Cyprus Moufflons CC in the upcoming clash of ECS T10 Cyprus 2020. A total of 24 T10 games will be played in the tournament between five teams - Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjabi Lions. All sides will face each other twice and the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals. The finals of the tournament will be played on July 24. All matches will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

The AMD vs CYM live match will commence on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction, AMD vs CYM Dream11 top picks and AMD vs CYM Dream11 team.

AMD vs CYM Dream11 team

AMD vs CYM Dream11 top picks

Zeeshan Sarwar (Captain) Muhammad Hussain (Vice-captain) Ghulam Murtaza Chaitas Shah (WK) Aritra Chakraborty Avinash Rane

AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction: Full squads

AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction: Amdocs (AMD) squad

Chaitas Shah, Preetaj Deol, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Shravan Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Giridhar Singh, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy kancharla, Rahul -Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Shailendra Chauhan, Neelesh Makarande, Ashish Srivastava, Aniket Malpure, Gaurav Sagwan, Vilok Sharma, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Vijaya Naravula

AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction: Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) squad

Zeeshan Sarwar, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Muneeb Mughal, Chamal Sadun, Arslan Ashraf, Ghulam Murtaza, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Scott Austin, Manikanta Ranimekala, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Ahil Malik

AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction: AMD vs CYM playing 11

Amdocs : Chaitas Shah (WK), Aritra Chakraborty, Avinash Rane, Swaroop Pattanaik, Shailendra Chauhan, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Rahul -Shukla, Arjun Pasoriya, Santosh Manda, Saurabh Panghal

: Chaitas Shah (WK), Aritra Chakraborty, Avinash Rane, Swaroop Pattanaik, Shailendra Chauhan, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Rahul -Shukla, Arjun Pasoriya, Santosh Manda, Saurabh Panghal Cyprus Moufflons CC: Zeeshan Sarwar (WK), Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Scott Austin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Lakhwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gurwinder Singh

AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction

Our AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction is that Amdocs will win this game.

Note: The AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction, AMD vs CYM Dream11 top picks and AMD vs CYM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

