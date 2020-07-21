AMD Vs LIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Limassol Gladiators CC will face Amdocs CC in their upcoming clash in the ECN Cyprus T10 League 2020. Five teams will feature in the tournament and will fight against each other to win the T10 league. Both Limassol Gladiators and Amdocs CC lost their first match of the tournament against the same side. Both teams are matched equally on the paper and will face each other in their second match of the day.

The AMD vs LIG live match will commence on Tuesday, July 21 at 7.30 PM PM IST. Fans can play the AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction, AMD vs LIG Dream11 top picks and AMD vs LIG Dream11 team.

AMD vs LIG Dream11 team

AMD vs LIG Dream11 top picks

N Zeb (Captain) A Jahid (Vice-captain) A Srivastava V Khanduri B Ahmad.

AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction: Full squads

AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction: Amdocs (AMD) squad

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula

AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction: Limassol Gladiators (LIG) squad

Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir

AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction: AMD vs LIG Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Amdocs CC – Swaroop Pattanaik, Vimal Khanduri, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Srikant Komiripalepu, Gaurav Sagwan, Aritra Chakraborty, Shailendra Chauhan, Saurabh Pangal, Sanjeev Kumar, Vilok Sharma.

– Swaroop Pattanaik, Vimal Khanduri, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Srikant Komiripalepu, Gaurav Sagwan, Aritra Chakraborty, Shailendra Chauhan, Saurabh Pangal, Sanjeev Kumar, Vilok Sharma. Limassol Gladiators CC – Noman Zeb, Bilal Ahmad, Shahid Ali, Anwar Jahid, Rakibul Hasan, Shehryr Orakzai, Venkat Reddy, Jagtar Singh, Asifur Rehman, Asraf ud-din, Naresh Kumar.

AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction

Our AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction is that Amdocs CC will win this contest.

Note: The AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction, AMD vs LIG match prediction and AMD vs LIG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs LIG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)