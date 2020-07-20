AMD Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) taking on Punjab Lions Cricket Club (PNL) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Monday, July 20 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction, AMD vs PNL Dream11 team and AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 preview

Before coming into the tournament both the teams recently clashed against each other in the Cyprus T20 Cup in which it was the Lions who picked up victory over their opponent.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 team

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 team: AMD

Chaitas Shah, Preetaj Deol, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Shravan kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Giridhar Singh, Sumeet advani, Indrakiranreddy kancharla, Rahul -Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Shailendra Chauhan, Neelesh Makarande, Ashish srivastava, Aniket Malpure, Gaurav Sagwan, Vilok Sharma, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Vijaya Naravula

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 team: PNL

Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Amardeep Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Sukhjeeth Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga, Amith Kumar, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Mangala Gunasekara, Sunil Sharma, Malka Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Satnam Singh, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akthar, Danajaya Wijesooriya

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks

Here's a look at AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks for the AMD vs PNL Dream11 game -

Chaitas Shah

Swaroop Pattanaik

Harwinder Singh

Zeeshan Mehmood

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL playing XI

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL playing XI: AMD

Chaitas Shah, Aritra Chakraborty, Avinash Rane, Swaroop Pattanaik, Shravan Kumar, Shailendra Chauhan, Hitesh Thadani, Arjun Pasoriya, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Saurabh Panghal.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL playing XI: PNL

Harwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Prasad Suranga, Sunil Sharma, Kulwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Sathis Kumar, Vikram Verma.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 team

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction

As per our AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction, AMD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction, AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks and AMD vs PNL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

