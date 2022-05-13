Amid Dr Strange 2, Sachin Tendulkar's 'Multiverse Of Madness' With Warne Breaks Internet

Amidst all the hype about Marvel's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar shared an image of his 'Multiverse of Madness.' The image featured various legends of cricket, including Shane Warne, who sadly passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand in March.

Sachin Tendulkar shares his 'Multiverse of Madness'

Sachin Tendulkar's 'Multiverse of Madness' picture on his official Twitter handle, featured cricketing legends such as Adam Gilchrist, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Rahul Dravid, Daniel Vettori, among several others.

My Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/ae58y0lba9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022

Most of the players in the above image have either taken on commentary roles or have become coaches. For example, Tendulkar himself is serving as the mentor for the Mumbai Indians. Rahul Dravid is currently serving as Team India's head coach, while the likes of Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara have become commentators-pundits.

Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh, Paul Collingwood, and Shaun Tait were among the others in the photo.

Netizens react to Sachin Tendulkar's 'Multiverse of Madness' image

This picture has passion, ideals, crushes, memories, styles, fun, techniques, skills, records, entertainment, victories and motivations، especially for the people who were born between 80s-90s. pic.twitter.com/6KO04glNue — Kashif Baig (@kashif_baig) May 13, 2022

This was my Multiverse of Madness 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyySGnKDKk — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) May 10, 2022

This picture reflects positivity and so much respect. — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) May 13, 2022

What is Marvel's Multiverse of Madness about?

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 that made its way to the theatres last week. It follows the events in Spiderman: No Way Home and is a sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's debut Marvel film Doctor Strange. This film is a part of MCU's phase four and is believed to play a vital role in setting the platform for upcoming films that involve the concept of the multiverse.

In this film, Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his role as the Supreme Sorcerer for the sixth time. He pays the price of opening the doors to the multiverse for Peter Parker and also faces some of his frenemies. Apart from the 45-year-old actor, the film also features Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who goes against Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box office collection

According to Box Office Business, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness entered the Rs 100-crore club in India. The film had earned a whopping Rs 28.35 crores on its first day in India. However, recent days have seen the collections coming down The film has been released on over 2500 screens across the country.