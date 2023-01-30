Amid Huge Financial Crisis, Pakistan To Appoint Mickey Arthur As First-ever 'online Coach'

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has once again taken up the role of coaching the senior men's team but this time the responsibility has come with a twist. According to reports in Pakistan's local media, Arthur will work with the team via video conferencing and will join the side in person for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India. Meanwhile, Arthur will continue his job as a full-time coach of County side Derbyshire CCC.

Arthur to join PCB as 'online coach': Reports

Arthur's assistant will look after the Pakistan team on the ground for the majority of the time since the former will be busy coaching Derbyshire CCC. As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will finalise Arthur's contract within two weeks. This is the first-of-its-kind contract in the cricketing world as the term 'online coach' was never heard before. Arthur was first appointed the head coach of the Pakistan team in 2016.

After Arthur's contract with the Pakistan team expired in 2019, his term was not renewed by the PCB. It was under Arthur's coaching that the Pakistan team made significant improvements to their game. Pakistan defeated India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and went on to win the triangular series involving Zimbabwe and Australia. Pakistan also won a record 11 consecutive T20I series.

This comes just weeks after former PCB chief Ramiz Raja was sacked and Najam Sethi was appointed in his place. After taking over as the new chairman of the PCB, Sethi had hinted at bringing Arthur back to Pakistan. However, the South African-Australia coach refused the offer saying that he currently wants to focus on his job at Derbyshire. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Sethi has managed to convince Arthur for the position of Pakistan's head coach on condition that he be allowed to continue his role at Derbyshire.

Arthur will start his work as an online coach of the Pakistan team after the expiration of Saqlain Mushtaq's contract in February, As per reports, Arthur will pick his team once his contract with the PCB is finalised in the next few days. The position of the online coach in Pakistan cricket has opened amid the ongoing financial crisis in the country.

Image: AP

