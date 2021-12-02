Amid Omicron Scare, Cricket South Africa Postpones Domestic Games Ahead Of India's Tour

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday classified a new variant of COVID-19 which is said to comprise over 50 mutations and dubbed it 'Omicron'. It was first identified in South Africa and according to WHO's presser, the cases linked with this variant are n the rise in nearly all provinces of South Africa leading to a spike in cases over the last two weeks. With the discovery of the new COVID variant, the Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of South Africa is also being reconsidered. Now, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that all three, Round 4, Division Two CSA 4-Day Domestic Series matches scheduled to take place between December 2-5 have been postponed.

The decision comes after some positive COVID-19 results were found after the teams' pre-arrival testing sessions as there is no bio-secure bubble. "Activating the precautionary and preventive measures stipulated in the organisation's Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all involved is a top priority for CSA," a CSA statement read. "CSA is monitoring the situation closely and a decision regarding the remainder of the fixtures this year will be made in due course as it develops."

A senior BCCI official said that both boards were in constant touch and that the decision would be taken keeping the safety of the players in mind. "We are discussing to push back the series by a week due to the threat of Omicron COVID variant and we are awaiting the Indian government nod, both boards are in constant touch and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players are of utmost importance," the BCCI official had told ANI.

CSA say it is confident of India's participation

Earlier CSA said that they are confident that Team India will participate in the upcoming series after 'positive' talks were held with BCCI. "We've been engaging with them (the BCCI) and they are very keen to come," Pholetsi Moseki, CSA's acting CEO, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Our government is very keen to support us and to reassure our Indian counterparts. Everything is on track." He further added that if the tour were to not happen then Cricket South Africa would be put in a very difficult position for the next two years as they do not have a contingency plan in place and will have to put other programmes on pause.

(Image: AP/PTI)