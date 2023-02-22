Reeling From Poor Form & India Vice-captaincy, KL Rahul Visits Bat Factory Before 3rd Test

India opener KL Rahul visited the SG factory in Meerut after Team India defeated Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi by six wickets. KL Rahul was accompanied by SG co owner Paras Anand who gave him a brief tour of the factory. KL Rahul uses SG cricket gear in International cricket.

KL Rahul is a part of the headlines these days due to many reasons. The main reason for him being in the headlines is his poor form in the recent series vs Australia. Rahul being the vice captain of the team has not been able to perform well despite being given numerous opportunities.

KL Rahul visits the SG factory

Rahul has not been able to stand up to the team's expectations and has also given them a chance to rethink their decision. Rahul has also been in the hands of the critics and many cricketing experts are slamming him for his poor form.

Cricket is all about precision and perfection! Taking a step closer towards perfection, KL Rahul visited the SG factory to make sure his equipment is flawless.@klrahul #sgcricket #klrahul #believe #become #cricket pic.twitter.com/Tys6CdOEuQ — SG cricket (@sgcrickett) February 22, 2023

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has been one of the biggest critics of KL Rahul's poor form and wants him to back and play domestic games and improve his technique.

KL Rahul also has a group of supporters including the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid previously in a press briefing had said that Rahul has an exceptional overseas record and they continue to back him.

“Of late there has been a lot of talk about his (KL Rahul) batting. For us as the management, we look at the potential of any individual, not just KL, and players with potential will get extended run", Rohit said.

“Batting at Lord’s on a damp wicket, it was one of the best hundreds I have seen, Centurion also, so he has potential and we are backing him", Rohit added.

India head coach Rahul Dravid also highlighted KL Rahul overseas record and said, “KL Rahul has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got a hundred in South Africa, England and we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this phase."

Former India bowler Harbhajana Singh has also favored Rahul and said has urged the fans to criticize Rahul so much that he loses his mental health.