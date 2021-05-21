Amid Search For Sushil Kumar, Guards At Chhatrasal Present At Wrestler's Murder Replaced

In the latest development, eleven security guards who were employed at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium during the brawl between two groups have been replaced with new ones by the administration. Olympian Sushil Kumar has been under the scanner for his alleged involvement in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana reportedly as a result of a brawl between two groups at the Chhatrasal Stadium. As per sources, the old security guards were not informed of the reason for the change, while the CISF has been deployed at the Stadium.

Sushil Kumar spotted in Meerut

According to reports, a CCTV image shows Sushil Kumar travelling in a car with a man on May 6 in Meerut while Sagar Rana's murder took place on the night of May 4. The police have received footage showing Sushil Kumar allegedly thrashing the now deceased Sagar Rana. After the absconding Olympian's picture from Meerut surfaced, the police have stated that they are investigating the matter. In addition, they have also informed that they are looking for the man who was travelling with Sushil Kumar.

Moreover, efforts are also being made to trace the car. It is also being reported that Sushil Kumar through his counsel has expressed that he will surrender.

Delhi Court rejects Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder case of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana. Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar after hearing the arguments had reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail filed by the two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar. Fearing arrest, the wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the probe against him is biased and that no injuries caused are attributable to him.

Appearing for Sushil Kumar, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted that since the gunshots were fired in the air, a case of murder is not made out. "Most important thing, if you look at their status report, they have said that 302 (murder charges) has been invoked. If the firing was in the air, the intention was not to kill. Hence, 302 cannot be invoked," Siddharth Luthra said. Luthra further the reply filed by the police is incomplete and misses major facts.

What Is Chhatrasal Stadium Case?

Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises in the national capital. According to the police, the brawl involved Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. Dalal, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Kumar is on the run since Rana's death and the police are making efforts to trace him by conducting raids in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

Sushil Kumar hails from Najafgarh's Baprola village, is to date India's only world champion (2010) in the sport. He is also the only one to claim two individual Olympic medals, an exceptional feat for a country that has seen limited success at the Olympics for individual events.