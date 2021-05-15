Amid 'sideshows' Excuse, Ex-Australian Skipper Points 'loopholes' In Tim Paine's Captaincy

Australia's former skipper Steve Waugh has outlined loopholes in Tim Paine's captainship as the Kangaroos have started their preparations for the upcoming Ashes series. Steve Waugh in interaction with Fox Cricket, Steve Waugh talked about what went wrong in Tim Paine's captainship during the India tour of Australia in which the hosts lost the Test series by 2-1. Steve Waugh stressed that Tim Paine was dependent too much on his mainstream bowlers and even 'over bowled' off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Waugh who is Australia's one of the most successful captains also highlighted that Paine could have used 'bits and pieces' bowlers when things were not working in his favour.

On being asked whether Tim Paine could have done differently against India, Waugh said, "It's always easy when you are watching the game as it seems obvious what you got to do and when you are out there under pressure, have been playing all year you tend to sometimes overlook these things. You are playing so much these days, you have different bowlers specializing in different batsmen, you have all these set plans and when it doesn't quite work off sometimes you might have that plan B or plan C or one that's a bit out of the box that's let the field thinking so that was possibly needed by Australia."

"Maybe we rely too much on the core bowlers and sometimes those guys get tired. I mean if Nathan Lyon is bowling 30-40 overs in a day the opposition batsmen do tend to set themselves. They get the rhythm and the pace of what he's bowling and perhaps he needs a break sometimes. I felt on occasions Nathan Lyon has been over bowling he needs a bit of a break to recharge his batteries and potentially use roles like Marnus Labuschagne, I think he is an under-rated bowler and maybe the bits and pieces bowlers can come in and do the job. You have got these four amazing bowlers and think they are gonna do every time, that's your plan A and if it does not work you should forget about intuitive instinctive moments and probably we missed out that in few Test matches over the last 12 months," added Waugh.

The historic India tour of Australia series is again in the spotlight ever since Australia's long-format skipper Tim Paine blamed Team India's 'sideshows' as one of the reasons behind the historic series loss. Speaking at a fund-raiser event for the Chappell Foundation, Tim Paine had stated that India is very good at creating sideshows and niggling the opposition with things that don't matter, suggesting his team lost the four-match Test series because they were distracted.

India wins Test series 2-1

Notably, India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 after coming on the back of a humiliating loss in the first match of the four-match series, where the Kangaroos bowled out the world's number 1 Test team for just 36 runs. The win of Team India against Australia became memorable as many frontline players were ruled out during the series due to injuries. On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli went back to India after the first test on paternity leave. In fact, many cricket experts after India lost the first match against Australia predicted that the visitors will suffer a humiliating white-wash. However, India's young guns led by Ajinkya Rahane turned the series upside down and breached the fortress of Gabba in the final test to win the series.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)